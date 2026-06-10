Russia calls for 'restraint' in Iran war after new strikes

Russia on Wednesday urged "restraint" in the Iran war after Washington and Tehran traded new strikes in the worst escalation since their April 8 ceasefire.

"We are extremely concerned about the new round of U.S.-Iranian armed confrontation, which began with the unprovoked U.S.-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. We call on both sides to exercise restraint and to immediately cease military attacks," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.



AFP