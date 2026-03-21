Indian Prime Minister Modi speaks to Iran's Pezeshkian

Middle East News
21-03-2026 | 07:32
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Indian Prime Minister Modi speaks to Iran&#39;s Pezeshkian
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Indian Prime Minister Modi speaks to Iran's Pezeshkian

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in ‌a post on X on Saturday that he had spoken with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the Middle East region, while also reiterating the importance ‌of ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.

"Appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran," Modi added.

Reuters

Middle East News

Prime

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