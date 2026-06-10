US military secretly helped 100 mln barrels of oil through Hormuz: Trump

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. military secretly helped 100 million barrels of oil pass through the contested Strait of Hormuz, which Iran largely closed in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks.



"Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Straight of Hormuz," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, claiming the U.S. "controls" the strait.



"Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through," he said, adding that more than 200 commercial ships had gone through.



AFP