Iran state media says Tehran would keep right to enrich uranium under any US deal

Iran's state media said on Friday that the Islamic republic would maintain the right to enrich uranium under any final agreement with the United States following 60 days of negotiations.



"Iran will negotiate on the nuclear program solely within the framework of the Islamic Republic's fundamental principles, and issues such as Iran's right to enrich uranium and the retention of enriched material... will be emphasized with a view to their inclusion in the final agreement," according to the official IRNA news agency.





AFP