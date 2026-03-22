Israeli airstrikes kill four in Gaza, Palestinian officials say

Middle East News
22-03-2026 | 13:16
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Israeli airstrikes kill four in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
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Israeli airstrikes kill four in Gaza, Palestinian officials say

An Israeli airstrike on a police vehicle on Sunday killed three people in the middle of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, health officials ‌said, hours after another person was killed in a strike on northern Gaza.

Medics and police sources said the three men killed in Nuseirat were members of the Hamas-led police force.
 
Ten people were also wounded in the attack, medics said.

Reuters

Middle East News

airstrikes

Gaza,

Palestinian

officials

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