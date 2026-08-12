News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says Iran options are let Tehran fail economically or 'hit them really hard'
Middle East News
12-08-2026 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump says Iran options are let Tehran fail economically or 'hit them really hard'
U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of being "devious negotiators" in an interview released late on Monday and described some of his current options in the war — "just bop along" and let Tehran fail economically or hit them "really, really hard."
"I'm sort of negotiating," Trump told Real America's Voice in a phone interview. "They're very devious negotiators."
Pakistan said on Tuesday the U.S. and Iran were close to "some sort" of deal, and Qatar said talks on managing the Strait of Hormuz were at an advanced stage, despite reports of new attacks on shipping in regional waters.
Trump described one of his possible strategies as: "Do what I'm doing now: just bop along and look how bad they're doing."
"Economically, they are a mess. They can't borrow money. We control their money, what they had, which is a lot. They had a lot, and we have total control of it. I'm their banker," he said, referring to frozen Iranian assets.
Another option would be to "Hit them really, really hard," Trump said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Trump
Iran
Options
Tehran
US
Next
Iran to join BRICS development bank soon, central bank governor says
Houthis: We attacked Saudi vessel in Bab el-Mandab Strait
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-12
Trump says US hit Iran 'very hard' in latest attacks
Middle East News
2026-07-12
Trump says US hit Iran 'very hard' in latest attacks
0
World News
2026-06-11
Trump says US will hit Iran 'very hard tonight'
World News
2026-06-11
Trump says US will hit Iran 'very hard tonight'
0
Middle East News
2026-06-10
Trump on Iran: We're going to be attacking them very hard
Middle East News
2026-06-10
Trump on Iran: We're going to be attacking them very hard
0
Middle East News
2026-06-17
Trump says Iran accord to be signed 'shortly', 'maybe' Thursday or Friday
Middle East News
2026-06-17
Trump says Iran accord to be signed 'shortly', 'maybe' Thursday or Friday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:30
Iran to join BRICS development bank soon, central bank governor says
Middle East News
04:30
Iran to join BRICS development bank soon, central bank governor says
0
Middle East News
14:30
Houthis: We attacked Saudi vessel in Bab el-Mandab Strait
Middle East News
14:30
Houthis: We attacked Saudi vessel in Bab el-Mandab Strait
0
Middle East News
12:16
Iranian official: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed unless US meets Tehran’s demands
Middle East News
12:16
Iranian official: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed unless US meets Tehran’s demands
0
Middle East News
09:30
Pickup truck accident in Egypt's Ismailia leaves 15 dead, health ministry says
Middle East News
09:30
Pickup truck accident in Egypt's Ismailia leaves 15 dead, health ministry says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-17
Iran official says funeral procession for Supreme Leader to pass through Iraq
Middle East News
2026-06-17
Iran official says funeral procession for Supreme Leader to pass through Iraq
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-26
From garbage crisis to new tax: Lebanon imposes new import levy to fund waste management
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-26
From garbage crisis to new tax: Lebanon imposes new import levy to fund waste management
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Israel army issues evacuation order for 29 south Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Israel army issues evacuation order for 29 south Lebanon villages
0
Middle East News
2026-04-13
Netanyahu says Israel supports Trump's Iran naval blockade
Middle East News
2026-04-13
Netanyahu says Israel supports Trump's Iran naval blockade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels
2
Lebanon News
08:03
Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first
Lebanon News
08:03
Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first
3
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate
4
Lebanon News
09:52
Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak
Lebanon News
09:52
Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak
5
Lebanon News
06:30
Aoun: Lebanon-Israel talks making progress, better than destructive war
Lebanon News
06:30
Aoun: Lebanon-Israel talks making progress, better than destructive war
6
Lebanon News
07:08
LBCI sources: Tensions erupt between Lebanon's PM and Defense Minister over amnesty law speech
Lebanon News
07:08
LBCI sources: Tensions erupt between Lebanon's PM and Defense Minister over amnesty law speech
7
Lebanon News
12:19
US State Department says new round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in September in Rome
Lebanon News
12:19
US State Department says new round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in September in Rome
8
Lebanon News
12:26
US State Department: Lebanon makes progress on fiscal transparency but faces major gaps
Lebanon News
12:26
US State Department: Lebanon makes progress on fiscal transparency but faces major gaps
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More