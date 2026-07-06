The U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday passed ‌a motion condemning the escalating violence committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid and setting up an urgent inquiry into abuses there.



Britain, which led the session, has of large-scale atrocities as the ‌RSF massed forces around one of Sudan's largest cities that recalled those committed in North Darfur last year.



"These horrors must not be repeated," Britain’s Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders told the body.



Reuters