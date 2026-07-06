News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN rights council orders urgent Sudan al-Obeid inquiry
World News
06-07-2026 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN rights council orders urgent Sudan al-Obeid inquiry
The U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday passed a motion condemning the escalating violence committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid and setting up an urgent inquiry into abuses there.
Britain, which led the session, has of large-scale atrocities as the RSF massed forces around one of Sudan's largest cities that recalled those committed in North Darfur last year.
"These horrors must not be repeated," Britain’s Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders told the body.
Reuters
World News
rights
council
orders
urgent
Sudan
al-Obeid
inquiry
Next
EU deploys four water-bombing planes to help fight French wildfires
EU chief says Russian attack on Kyiv shows Ukraine 'urgently needs more air defense'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-03
Human rights catastrophe unfolding in Sudan's al-Obeid, says UN's Turk
World News
2026-07-03
Human rights catastrophe unfolding in Sudan's al-Obeid, says UN's Turk
0
World News
07:11
At least 330 child casualties in Sudan this year: UN
World News
07:11
At least 330 child casualties in Sudan this year: UN
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-18
Lebanon orders public sector closure for Eid al-Adha holidays
Lebanon News
2026-05-18
Lebanon orders public sector closure for Eid al-Adha holidays
0
World News
2026-05-11
At least 880 civilians killed in Sudan drone strikes between January and April: UN
World News
2026-05-11
At least 880 civilians killed in Sudan drone strikes between January and April: UN
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:12
UK sanctions Russians it says developed chemical weapons used to kill Navalny
World News
07:12
UK sanctions Russians it says developed chemical weapons used to kill Navalny
0
World News
07:11
At least 330 child casualties in Sudan this year: UN
World News
07:11
At least 330 child casualties in Sudan this year: UN
0
World News
06:31
EU deploys four water-bombing planes to help fight French wildfires
World News
06:31
EU deploys four water-bombing planes to help fight French wildfires
0
World News
04:20
EU chief says Russian attack on Kyiv shows Ukraine 'urgently needs more air defense'
World News
04:20
EU chief says Russian attack on Kyiv shows Ukraine 'urgently needs more air defense'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:09
President Aoun, Norwegian ambassador discuss Lebanon developments and state sovereignty
Lebanon News
06:09
President Aoun, Norwegian ambassador discuss Lebanon developments and state sovereignty
0
Middle East News
2026-05-05
UAE air defenses 'actively engaging' with Iran missiles, drones: Ministry
Middle East News
2026-05-05
UAE air defenses 'actively engaging' with Iran missiles, drones: Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six southern Lebanon towns
Lebanon News
2026-05-29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six southern Lebanon towns
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-13
UN chief in Beirut for Lebanon 'solidarity' visit
Lebanon News
2026-03-13
UN chief in Beirut for Lebanon 'solidarity' visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:53
Netanyahu says some Lebanese Christian villages 'asked to be annexed' by Israel
Lebanon News
12:53
Netanyahu says some Lebanese Christian villages 'asked to be annexed' by Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Southern Lebanon withdrawal expected within weeks as Israel advances security plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Southern Lebanon withdrawal expected within weeks as Israel advances security plan
3
Lebanon News
08:24
Israeli army chief urges Lebanese army to implement commitments, disarm Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:24
Israeli army chief urges Lebanese army to implement commitments, disarm Hezbollah in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Billboards marking US Independence anniversary spark debate in Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Billboards marking US Independence anniversary spark debate in Lebanon: The details
5
Lebanon News
11:56
Israeli attacks kill 4,304 and injure 12,203 since March 2, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
11:56
Israeli attacks kill 4,304 and injure 12,203 since March 2, Health Ministry says
6
Lebanon News
05:29
Minister Morcos after cabinet meeting: Preliminary direct cost of war estimated at $3–4 billion
Lebanon News
05:29
Minister Morcos after cabinet meeting: Preliminary direct cost of war estimated at $3–4 billion
7
Middle East News
06:05
Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body: Group official
Middle East News
06:05
Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body: Group official
8
World News
10:27
Trump offers to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, also speaks with Zelensky
World News
10:27
Trump offers to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, also speaks with Zelensky
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More