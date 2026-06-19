Naim Qassem says Hezbollah weapons remain directed only at Israel

Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 12:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah weapons remain directed only at Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah weapons remain directed only at Israel

Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group is facing what he described as “the most dangerous phase” in Lebanon, amid what he called a U.S.-Israeli project targeting the country’s future and the resistance movement.

In a speech delivered on Friday, Qassem said threats of death would not deter Hezbollah, adding that the group does not fear death and will continue to carry out its duties regardless of the level of sacrifice.

He said Israel has failed to defeat the resistance’s convictions or steadfastness, adding that Hezbollah remains present on the ground despite hardships and sanctions. He also called on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Qassem said what he described as an “enemy plan” aims to push Lebanon’s political authorities into confronting the resistance in order to undermine it. 

He also accused Israel of seeking to block reconstruction efforts to weaken Hezbollah’s social base, adding that the group has developed a long-term plan to address current challenges.

He further referred to what he described as pressure on Syria to intervene from the eastern front, saying it was intended to encircle the resistance. He reiterated that Hezbollah’s weapons are directed exclusively against Israel and said the main objective of what he called hostile plans is to end the resistance project.

Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to the Taif Agreement and constitution, calling for political disputes to remain within a domestic framework and for internal unity. He said resisting occupation and preventing Israel from achieving its goals constitutes a form of victory.

He concluded that losses and sacrifices are less costly than surrender, adding that continued resistance and blocking Israel from achieving its objectives represent victory in themselves.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Sheikh Naim Qassem

Israel

United States

LBCI Next
Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
Israeli strike on south Lebanon after truce announcement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem thanks Iran for support in securing halt to fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-18

Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains open to maximum cooperation with state authorities

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-30

Hezbollah says fired rockets at north Israel town

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-18

Hezbollah says it fired drone at military target in north Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:54

Israel 'committed' to Lebanon ceasefire if Hezbollah honours it: Israel ambassador to US

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanon’s Aoun stresses ceasefire need in call with Rubio

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon violence surges as Israel strikes intensify — how events escalated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

New details emerge as Riad Salameh questioned in multi-million dollar probe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-05

Israeli military chief says plans proposed to expand operations in Lebanon, border area to Litani to be cleared of Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-25

After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08

Urgent warning for residents of Tyre: Evacuation advised for marked building

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon violence surges as Israel strikes intensify — how events escalated

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel says struck 80 targets in Lebanon, killed 'dozens' of Hezbollah members

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Israel says four soldiers killed in Lebanon, first since US-Iran deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Aoun condemns Israeli escalation, says strikes undermine efforts to end war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Israel says struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after soldiers killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israeli military says alleged Hezbollah violation triggers over 100 strikes across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Gulf diplomat confirms Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire after Qatar, US, Iran mediation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More