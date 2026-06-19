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Naim Qassem says Hezbollah weapons remain directed only at Israel
Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 12:34
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Naim Qassem says Hezbollah weapons remain directed only at Israel
Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group is facing what he described as “the most dangerous phase” in Lebanon, amid what he called a U.S.-Israeli project targeting the country’s future and the resistance movement.
In a speech delivered on Friday, Qassem said threats of death would not deter Hezbollah, adding that the group does not fear death and will continue to carry out its duties regardless of the level of sacrifice.
He said Israel has failed to defeat the resistance’s convictions or steadfastness, adding that Hezbollah remains present on the ground despite hardships and sanctions. He also called on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Qassem said what he described as an “enemy plan” aims to push Lebanon’s political authorities into confronting the resistance in order to undermine it.
He also accused Israel of seeking to block reconstruction efforts to weaken Hezbollah’s social base, adding that the group has developed a long-term plan to address current challenges.
He further referred to what he described as pressure on Syria to intervene from the eastern front, saying it was intended to encircle the resistance. He reiterated that Hezbollah’s weapons are directed exclusively against Israel and said the main objective of what he called hostile plans is to end the resistance project.
Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to the Taif Agreement and constitution, calling for political disputes to remain within a domestic framework and for internal unity. He said resisting occupation and preventing Israel from achieving its goals constitutes a form of victory.
He concluded that losses and sacrifices are less costly than surrender, adding that continued resistance and blocking Israel from achieving its objectives represent victory in themselves.
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