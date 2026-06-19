Barrot: UN Security Council sanctions on Iran will not be lifted without French approval

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Friday that France will not agree to lift United Nations Security Council sanctions on Iran unless it is convinced that talks on Tehran’s nuclear program meet its expectations.



Barrot, whose country holds veto power in the Security Council, said the region will not achieve stability unless U.S. talks with Iran address Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its support for allied groups.



“We need a radical change in Iran’s stance,” he added.



Reuters