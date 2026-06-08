Iran Guards say targeted petrochemical facility in Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday they had targeted a petrochemical facility in Israel in retaliation for an attack on a similar site in southwestern Iran.



"The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in response to the aggression of the American-Zionist enemy against a petrochemical industry facility, targeted similar industrial facilities in Haifa with missile strikes a few moments ago," the Guards' official media outlet Sepah News said.



They also warned that Israel "has initiated a dangerous game, the scope of which will encompass all energy-related targets in the region," blaming the U.S. for any consequences for the global economy.



AFP



