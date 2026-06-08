Iran fired nearly 30 missiles at Israel since Sunday night: Military official

Iran fired nearly 30 missiles towards Israel since Sunday night, an Israeli military official said, marking the first exchange of fire between the two countries since a truce in April.



"Last night the Iranian regime began firing ballistic missiles towards Israel... they fired close to 30 ballistic missiles towards Israel," the official told journalists on Monday, adding that Yemen's Houthi rebels separately fired two missiles at the country.



AFP



