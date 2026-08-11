Gulf shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz falls to six vessels

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to six on Monday, compared with a 10-day average of about 11 vessels, shipping data showed, amid fading hopes of a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran.



Four commodity vessels, including two empty oil product tankers, entered the waterway, data from Kpler showed on Tuesday as of 0420 ⁠GMT. Two vessels — a small tanker laden with liquefied petroleum gas and another carrying residual fuels — exited the Strait, the data showed.



In pre-war days, about 130 to 140 ships typically transited the strait.



On Monday, 25 vessels transited the Bab el-Mandeb strait on the Red Sea, broadly unchanged when compared with the 10-day average of nearly 24 ships, Kpler ⁠data showed.







Reuters