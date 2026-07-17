Iran to continue attacks until strikes around south, Hormuz stop: Guards commander

The commander of the Aerospace Force in Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed Friday that Tehran would not halt its attacks in the region until the U.S. stopped striking Iran's southern coastline and the Strait of Hormuz.



In a social media post, Majid Mousavi said "Tehran and the south are one and indivisible as Iran," adding that "effective and targeted strikes from across Iran against the enemy will continue" until attacks on "the southern coastline and the Strait of Hormuz" cease.



AFP







