Iran says Gulf nations have 'responsibility' to halt US, Israeli strikes

Iran's foreign ministry warned Wednesday that its neighbors in the Gulf had a "legal and moral responsibility" to prevent American and Israeli strikes, as Tehran and Washington traded attacks.



In a statement, Iran's foreign ministry "reiterated the legal and moral responsibility of all countries in the region (especially those located along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf) to prevent the U.S. military and Israel from using their territory or facilities to plan, organize, execute, or support hostile actions against Iran."



AFP