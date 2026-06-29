US says Iran talks to continue, 'both sides' pausing strikes

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29-06-2026 | 02:29
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US says Iran talks to continue, &#39;both sides&#39; pausing strikes
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US says Iran talks to continue, 'both sides' pausing strikes

The United States and Iran will continue their talks aimed at ending the Middle East war, a U.S. official told AFP late Sunday, adding both will stand down after recent clashes.

"Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU (memorandum of understanding). Both sides will stand down for now, and vessels can move freely" in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the official said in an email.

The official did not confirm a U.S. media report that talks would resume Tuesday in Qatar.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Iran

Middle East

Strait of Hormuz

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