Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Iran deal

Saudi Arabia on Monday welcomed a U.S.-Iran deal to end hostilities and kick start peace talks, cautioning that any lasting arrangement should take into account the security interests of the region.



The kingdom welcomed "the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to end military operations and initiate detailed negotiations within 60 days to reach a permanent agreement," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on social media.



It also insisted that a lasting peace deal would be one "that takes into consideration the security interests of regional states, sticking to the principle of non-interference in the interior affairs of other countries."





AFP