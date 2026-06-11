Iran state TV says blast heard in Strait of Hormuz, cause unknown

Middle East News
11-06-2026 | 08:12
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Iran state TV says blast heard in Strait of Hormuz, cause unknown
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Iran state TV says blast heard in Strait of Hormuz, cause unknown

Iranian state television said Thursday that a blast was heard in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the southern port city Sirik, with the cause unknown.

"A few minutes ago, an explosion was heard in the Sirik area at sea," a state television reporter said from the area, without providing further information.


AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Blast

Strait of Hormuz

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