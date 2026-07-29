More than half of England declared 'officially in drought': UK govt

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29-07-2026 | 07:44
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More than half of England declared &#39;officially in drought&#39;: UK govt
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More than half of England declared 'officially in drought': UK govt

Just over half of England, comprising swathes of the country's central, eastern and southern regions, has been declared in drought following "record-low rain and exceptionally high temperatures," the UK government said Wednesday.

"A second consecutive summer drought is an exceptionally serious situation and one that will have long-lasting impacts on our environment, wildlife, and the economy," Helen Wakeham, the government Environment Agency's director of water said.


AFP
 

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England

Drought

UK

Government

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