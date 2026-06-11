Trump says US will hit Iran 'very hard tonight'

The United States will hit Iran "very hard tonight" and will soon take control of the Middle Eastern country's oil ⁠and gas infrastructure and markets, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday.



"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg ⁠Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of ⁠their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have ⁠with Venezuela," Trump said on Truth ⁠Social.





Reuters