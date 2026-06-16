Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal

Lebanon News
16-06-2026 | 03:55
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Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon &#39;most important issue&#39; in US deal
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Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that ending the war in Lebanon was the "most important issue" in the peace deal with the United States announced the day before.

"The important point I want to emphasise here is that in our view, there are two parties to this memorandum -- one side is America and Israel, and the other side is Iran and Hezbollah," said Araghchi during a briefing with foreign diplomats broadcast on state television.

"This is perhaps the most important issue in the memorandum -- the declaration of an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon," he said.

AFP

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Middle East News

Iran

War

Lebanon

United States

Abbas Araghchi

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