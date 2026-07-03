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Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: state media
Middle East News
03-07-2026 | 00:33
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Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: state media
The body of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes, arrived at Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex ahead of his funeral, state media reported Friday.
"The body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution has arrived at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla," IRNA wrote on Telegram, using the complex's official name.
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