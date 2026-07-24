Iran says US attack on southwest kills at least four people

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 02:02
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Iran says US attack on southwest kills at least four people
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Iran says US attack on southwest kills at least four people

An overnight U.S. attack on Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan killed at least four people and injured several others, Iranian state media reported Friday.

"Following the missile attack by the terrorist U.S. enemy on areas around the city of Ahvaz, four of our compatriots were martyred, and five others were injured," Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor of the province, was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

AFP

Middle East News

United States

Iran

Khuzestan

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