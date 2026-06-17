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Trump says US 'did send a copy' of Iran accord to Israel
Middle East News
17-06-2026 | 13:55
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Trump says US 'did send a copy' of Iran accord to Israel
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington "did send a copy" of its accord with Iran to end the Middle East war, following reports of tensions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Insisting he maintains a good relationship with Netanyahu, Trump reaffirmed his criticism at the G7 summit of Israel's campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying "they (Israel) could do a much better job."
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