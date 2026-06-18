UN nuclear watchdog chief welcomes Iran-US peace deal, says technical work starts now

The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Thursday welcomed the interim peace deal signed by Washington and Iran, saying it would now be involved in technical discussions to implement the agreement.



"It is good that the memorandum is there. Now the technical work starts," Rafael Grossi, ⁠the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Geneva.



"Now it is for us to sit down with our American and Iranian colleagues and start formulating concrete steps that will have to be taken."







Reuters