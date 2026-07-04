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Ukraine says Russia damaged more than 200 railway locomotives in 2026
World News
04-07-2026 | 09:49
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Ukraine says Russia damaged more than 200 railway locomotives in 2026
Russia is targeting Ukrainian railway locomotives and has destroyed or damaged more than 200 since the start of 2026 alone, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksiy Kuleba said.
Russia has attacked Ukrainian railway facilities more than 1,000 times so far this year, officials say.
Reuters
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