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Iran FM says talks on final agreement with US 'likely' to start Friday
Middle East News
16-06-2026 | 03:35
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Iran FM says talks on final agreement with US 'likely' to start Friday
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that talks with the United States on a final agreement covering Tehran's nuclear program will likely begin on Friday.
"Likely on Friday, at a location to be determined... a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement will begin," Araghchi said in a briefing with foreign diplomats broadcast on state television.
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