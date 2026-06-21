Iran warned on Sunday that it would not enter into talks on a broader agreement with the United States unless the war in Lebanon comes to an end.



"Without the implementation of these provisions, especially paragraph 1 (termination of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon), entry into the negotiation phase for the final agreement is not possible," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X, referring to a provision in the initial deal between Tehran and Washington.



AFP