Australia eases Middle East travel warnings after US-Iran agreement

Australia on Wednesday eased its travel advisories for Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates following the temporary agreement reached between the United States and Iran to end the war.



Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the advisory level had been changed from “Do Not Travel” to “Reconsider Your Need to Travel,” while urging Australians to continue postponing non-essential travel to Gulf countries.



“While the security situation across the Middle East can deteriorate rapidly and without warning, current conditions in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE have been assessed as suitable for moving to the lower advisory level,” Wong said.



Reuters