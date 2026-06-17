U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran he was ready to resume military action if Tehran did not abide by its obligations, two days ahead of the signing of an accord to end the war between the foes.



"If they (the Iranian side) don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head," Trump said at the G7 summit alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.







AFP