Trump says Israel 'could behave better' in Lebanon

Lebanon News
17-06-2026 | 12:35
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Trump says Israel &#39;could behave better&#39; in Lebanon
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Trump says Israel 'could behave better' in Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump made some comments on Wednesday about the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah during his G7 press conference in France.

"They could do better with respect to Hezbollah," he said of Israel.

"I'm not saying they shouldn't protect themselves. I'm saying when two drones are shot into the desert and drop harmlessly, you don't have to knock down buildings in Beirut. They could behave better," Trump said.

He had made similar comments on Tuesday, even suggesting that Syria could do a better job of taking on Hezbollah.

"And I feel very bad for Lebanon. Lebanon's been, you know, it was a great culture ... It was an incredible culture, maybe the highest in the Middle East for years and years, centuries. And for the last 50, 60 years, they have been just trashed. They have been living in hell."

Trump also talked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he has recently clashed over Israel's actions in Lebanon.

"Netanyahu happens to be a good man, gets a little excited sometimes, but he happens to be a very good man. We've had an amazing partnership. He's been an amazing prime minister who we have a little dispute over Lebanon," Trump said.

He added that "I see you can do a little softer touch, Bibi. You don't have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that's from Hezbollah."


Reuters
 

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