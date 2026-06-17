Opening Hormuz will be 'massive step forward': NATO chief

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday hailed the U.S.-Iran deal to end the Middle East war, saying the planned reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, would be a "massive step forward".



"The restoration of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be a massive step forward, and I know that many allies, through the initiative led by France and the United Kingdom, are ready to support," Rutte told a press conference in Brussels.



AFP