Trump says hasn't decided on big Iran strikes, Tehran getting 'serious'

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25-07-2026 | 05:17
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Trump says hasn&#39;t decided on big Iran strikes, Tehran getting &#39;serious&#39;
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Trump says hasn't decided on big Iran strikes, Tehran getting 'serious'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he had not decided on whether to launch major strikes on Iran yet, as Tehran was now getting "serious" in talks with Washington.

His comments came after reports that an increasingly frustrated Trump was meeting senior advisors to discuss launching a large-scale military operation against Iran.

"No, I haven't," Trump told journalists in the Oval Office when asked if he had made a decision.

"Look, we're talking to them right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason."

Trump said Iran had a choice between making a deal or facing a "much higher level" of strikes, after nearly two weeks of U.S. attacks that have left a ceasefire in tatters.

The United States says it is carrying out the strikes to stop Iran closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Iran has responded with strikes on U.S. bases that have killed four service members.

"We're locked and loaded and ready to go. But we're talking to them, so I think while we're talking, we'll see what comes of it. I believe...They're very serious. They should be," Trump said.

The war that Trump once predicted would last four or five weeks is now nearing its fifth month, and is weighing on the Republican's approval ratings ahead of crucial midterm elections in November.

Trump added that he did not know what the "tipping point" would be for a decision, but reiterated his stance that his red line would be if Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

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