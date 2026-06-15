EU foreign ministers have not reached a consensus to ‌approve sanctions against Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Monday.



"Many member states have also proposed to sanction Minister Ben-Gvir, but no consensus on that was reached," she said.



Western governments have expressed outrage after Ben-Gvir ‌posted a video of himself taunting activists who had intended to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza being pinned to the ground.



France decided to ban Ben-Gvir from French territory in May, while Italian prosecutors have put him under investigation.



Reuters