No consensus for EU sanctions against Israel's Ben-Gvir, top diplomat says

Middle East News
15-06-2026 | 10:17
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No consensus for EU sanctions against Israel&#39;s Ben-Gvir, top diplomat says
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No consensus for EU sanctions against Israel's Ben-Gvir, top diplomat says

EU foreign ministers have not reached a consensus to ‌approve sanctions against Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

"Many member states have also proposed to sanction Minister Ben-Gvir, but no consensus on that was reached," she said.

Western governments have expressed outrage after Ben-Gvir ‌posted a video of himself taunting activists who had intended to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza being pinned to the ground.

France decided to ban Ben-Gvir from French territory in May, while Italian prosecutors have put him under investigation.

Reuters

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