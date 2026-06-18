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UAE announces social media ban for under-15s: Official news agency
Middle East News
18-06-2026 | 05:48
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UAE announces social media ban for under-15s: Official news agency
The United Arab Emirates announced a social media ban for children under 15 on Thursday, joining a growing group of countries including Australia, Britain and Canada to take similar measures.
"Children below this age are prohibited from creating, using, or operating personal accounts on social media platforms," the official WAM news agency said, citing a cabinet resolution.
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