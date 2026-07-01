China's top diplomat urges US to handle Taiwan with 'utmost caution'

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01-07-2026 | 11:12
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China&#39;s top diplomat urges US to handle Taiwan with &#39;utmost caution&#39;
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China's top diplomat urges US to handle Taiwan with 'utmost caution'

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States to handle Taiwan with "utmost caution" during a call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Chinese readout published Wednesday said.

"The Taiwan question has far-reaching implications, and we hope the U.S. will treat Taiwan-related matters with utmost caution," Wang said during a phone call with Rubio on Tuesday, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

AFP

World News

China

Wang Yi

United States

Marco Rubio

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