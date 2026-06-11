Iran maritime body says Hormuz completely closed 'until further notice'

Iran's new body overseeing the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday confirmed a complete closure order for the strategic waterway until further notice, after the Revolutionary Guards announced the move overnight.



"Due to the tensions caused by the aggression of the American forces in the region and the announcement made last night by the Iranian armed forces, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice," the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said in a post on X.



"Applicants who have been granted a transit permit are asked to be patient and wait for instructions from the PGSA."



AFP