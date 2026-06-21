Iran says Lebanon conflict 'main topic' in US talks

Iran said on Sunday that the ongoing conflict in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah will top the agenda in talks with the United States in Switzerland, as well as issues such as frozen Iranian funds and the sale of the country's oil.



"The Zionist regime continues to violate its commitment in Lebanon, this issue will be the main topic of discussion in today's talks," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a video shared by IRNA state news agency.



"The issue of making available Iran's frozen or restricted assets, as well as the discussion related to issuing the necessary licenses for the sale of Iranian oil," will also be on the agenda, he added.



AFP