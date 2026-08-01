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Fire at fuel depot outside Erbil halts refinery operations
Middle East News
01-08-2026 | 06:10
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Fire at fuel depot outside Erbil halts refinery operations
A fire broke out Saturday at a fuel depot at the Shamk refinery southwest of Erbil in Iraq, halting operations at the facility, security sources and workers said.
Firefighters were working to bring the blaze under control, the sources said.
Reuters
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