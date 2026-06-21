Israel lifts all war-related restrictions on northern border areas

Middle East News
21-06-2026 | 14:51
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Israel lifts all war-related restrictions on northern border areas
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Israel lifts all war-related restrictions on northern border areas

Israel on Sunday announced the lifting of all restrictions imposed on northern border areas as part of the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, after fighting wound down following a flare-up.

"Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026, all restrictions will be lifted in the Confrontation Line area," the Israeli military said, adding that the border communities "will move to a full activity level, with no restrictions, instead of a partial activity level."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Restrictions

Hezbollah

Lebanon

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