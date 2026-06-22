Qatar factory explosion injures 54, 18 missing: Interior ministry

Middle East News
21-06-2026 | 23:41
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Qatar factory explosion injures 54, 18 missing: Interior ministry
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Qatar factory explosion injures 54, 18 missing: Interior ministry

An explosion at a factory in Qatar injured 54 people and left 18 missing, the interior ministry said Monday.

"A total of 54 people were injured in the incident that occurred at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City," the ministry posted on X, adding that authorities were searching for 18 missing people.

AFP

Middle East News

Explosion

Qatar

Ras Laffan Industrial City

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