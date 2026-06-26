US says it struck Iran targets after attack on cargo ship

World News
26-06-2026 | 16:48
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US says it struck Iran targets after attack on cargo ship
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US says it struck Iran targets after attack on cargo ship

U.S. forces struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations on Friday in response to an Iranian attack on a cargo ship, the U.S. military said.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," U.S. Central Command said on X, describing the strikes as "a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

AFP

World News

United States

Iran

Strikes

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