Bahrain says targeted by several Iranian drones

Middle East News
27-06-2026 | 05:41
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Bahrain says targeted by several Iranian drones
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Bahrain says targeted by several Iranian drones

Bahrain's foreign ministry said Saturday that it had been targeted by several Iranian drones, accusing Tehran of sabotaging peace efforts after the United States and Iran traded strikes for the first time since signing an agreement to end the Middle East war.

The ministry expressed Bahrain's "strongest condemnation of the targeting of its territory at dawn this Saturday by several Iranian drones, in flagrant violation of its sovereignty", saying Iran's attacks were "sabotaging peace efforts."

Iran on Saturday accused the US of violating the peace deal agreed to end the conflict, after Washington launched strikes on Iranian territory and Tehran said it had responded with attacks on U.S. targets in the Gulf.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Bahrain

Target

Iran

Drones

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