News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bahrain says targeted by several Iranian drones
Middle East News
27-06-2026 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bahrain says targeted by several Iranian drones
Bahrain's foreign ministry said Saturday that it had been targeted by several Iranian drones, accusing Tehran of sabotaging peace efforts after the United States and Iran traded strikes for the first time since signing an agreement to end the Middle East war.
The ministry expressed Bahrain's "strongest condemnation of the targeting of its territory at dawn this Saturday by several Iranian drones, in flagrant violation of its sovereignty", saying Iran's attacks were "sabotaging peace efforts."
Iran on Saturday accused the US of violating the peace deal agreed to end the conflict, after Washington launched strikes on Iranian territory and Tehran said it had responded with attacks on U.S. targets in the Gulf.
AFP
Middle East News
Bahrain
Target
Iran
Drones
Next
Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency
Iran says it struck US-linked targets in response to US attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-10
UAE says targeted by two Iranian drones
Middle East News
2026-05-10
UAE says targeted by two Iranian drones
0
Middle East News
2026-06-06
Bahrain says targeted by Iran, denounces 'blatant aggression'
Middle East News
2026-06-06
Bahrain says targeted by Iran, denounces 'blatant aggression'
0
Middle East News
2026-06-07
Israel army says territory being targeted by Iranian missiles
Middle East News
2026-06-07
Israel army says territory being targeted by Iranian missiles
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli artillery position in Kfar Giladi with rockets, drones
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli artillery position in Kfar Giladi with rockets, drones
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:26
Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency
Middle East News
06:26
Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency
0
Middle East News
05:25
Iran says it struck US-linked targets in response to US attacks
Middle East News
05:25
Iran says it struck US-linked targets in response to US attacks
0
World News
05:20
Iran accuses US of 'blatant violation' of peace deal
World News
05:20
Iran accuses US of 'blatant violation' of peace deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel insists on Hezbollah conditions as divisions emerge in Washington talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel insists on Hezbollah conditions as divisions emerge in Washington talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-05-26
Lebanon announces lower fuel prices in latest revision
Lebanon Economy
2026-05-26
Lebanon announces lower fuel prices in latest revision
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-09
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-09
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-07
Fuel price update: Gasoline down, diesel up in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-04-07
Fuel price update: Gasoline down, diesel up in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Speaker Berri urges displaced residents to delay return after ceasefire
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Speaker Berri urges displaced residents to delay return after ceasefire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
14:16
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
14:16
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
13:56
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
13:56
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:33
Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks
Lebanon News
17:33
Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks
2
Lebanon News
17:04
Crowds gather in central Beirut to protest Israel-Lebanon framework agreement: Video
Lebanon News
17:04
Crowds gather in central Beirut to protest Israel-Lebanon framework agreement: Video
3
Lebanon News
15:42
Rubio hails ‘major milestone’ as US, Israel and Lebanon sign framework deal, with $100m aid and LAF funding boost
Lebanon News
15:42
Rubio hails ‘major milestone’ as US, Israel and Lebanon sign framework deal, with $100m aid and LAF funding boost
4
Lebanon News
13:56
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
13:56
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
5
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
6
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli drone drops warning leaflets over Mansouri in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli drone drops warning leaflets over Mansouri in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From garbage crisis to new tax: Lebanon imposes new import levy to fund waste management
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From garbage crisis to new tax: Lebanon imposes new import levy to fund waste management
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel insists on Hezbollah conditions as divisions emerge in Washington talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel insists on Hezbollah conditions as divisions emerge in Washington talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More