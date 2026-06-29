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Iran says 'expert delegation' heading to Qatar this week
Middle East News
29-06-2026 | 14:37
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Iran says 'expert delegation' heading to Qatar this week
Iran on Monday said a delegation of experts would travel to Doha this week for discussions on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States earlier this month.
"An expert delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will travel to Doha later this week" to discuss the implementation of clauses of the memorandum, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.
"We have not yet entered the stage of negotiating a final agreement," he said, noting that "over the coming days, we will not have any negotiation meetings with the U.S. side at any level."
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