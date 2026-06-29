Turkey 'strongly condemns' Israeli incursions in Syria

Turkey's foreign ministry on Monday blasted Israeli incursions and fire in southern Syria, after tensions near the Golan Heights forced some local residents to flee.



"We strongly condemn the Israeli attacks against Quneitra and Daraa, which violate the territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty of Syria," a statement read.



"These attacks, which trample on the lives and property of the Syrian people and make life increasingly difficult for civilians in the region, constitute a flagrant violation of international law."



AFP