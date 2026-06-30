Iranian state media: Two Revolutionary Guards members killed in armed attack in western Iran

Middle East News
30-06-2026 | 01:08
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Iranian state media: Two Revolutionary Guards members killed in armed attack in western Iran
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Iranian state media: Two Revolutionary Guards members killed in armed attack in western Iran

Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed and two others wounded in what the force described as a “terrorist” attack in Kermanshah Province in western Iran on Monday evening, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the attackers opened fire outside the Guards members’ residence. Authorities are investigating to identify those responsible for the attack.

Reuters

Middle East News

state

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Revolutionary

Guards

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