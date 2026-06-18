Qatar says US-Iran deal 'solid foundation' for next round of talks

Middle East News
18-06-2026 | 08:07
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Qatar says US-Iran deal &#39;solid foundation&#39; for next round of talks
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Qatar says US-Iran deal 'solid foundation' for next round of talks

Qatar, a key negotiator in the deal to end the war between the U.S. and Iran, said on Thursday the agreement served as a firm basis for further talks.

The Gulf state's foreign ministry said in a statement that the deal "represents a solid foundation for advancing to the next stage of negotiations between the American and Iranian parties," ahead of technical talks expected in Switzerland on Friday.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Qatar

US

Iran

Deal

Talks

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