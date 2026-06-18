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Qatar says US-Iran deal 'solid foundation' for next round of talks
Middle East News
18-06-2026 | 08:07
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Qatar says US-Iran deal 'solid foundation' for next round of talks
Qatar, a key negotiator in the deal to end the war between the U.S. and Iran, said on Thursday the agreement served as a firm basis for further talks.
The Gulf state's foreign ministry said in a statement that the deal "represents a solid foundation for advancing to the next stage of negotiations between the American and Iranian parties," ahead of technical talks expected in Switzerland on Friday.
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