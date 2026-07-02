Iran chief negotiator calls to avenge Khamenei death with massive funeral turnout

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, called on Thursday for massive turnout at Ali Khamenei's funeral to avenge the supreme leader's death in U.S.-Israeli strikes at the start of the war.



"I invite all the Iranian people... to write a glorious page in the history of Islamic Iran through your presence" at the funeral ceremonies starting Saturday, Ghalibaf said in a statement, adding: "The nation's call for vengeance must ring in the ears of the whole world."



AFP



