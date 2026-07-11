Mojtaba Khamenei vows to avenge father’s death

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed on Saturday to avenge the death of his father, saying in a written message published on his Telegram account that revenge for his predecessor and father “is the nation’s demand” and must be carried out.



The message was issued during the funeral ceremony for his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, held months after he was killed in the first airstrikes of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28.



“We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all those killed in the two wars from the murderers and criminals,” Khamenei said in the statement.



Reuters