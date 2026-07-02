Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had killed five members of the banned Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in the country’s northwest, state media reported on Thursday, ‌amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Kurdish militant groups.



The Guards said the group was ambushed after entering Iranian territory in mountainous border areas near Piranshahr in West Azerbaijan province, without specifying when the operation took place.



According to the Norway-based ?Kurdish rights group Hengaw, the clashes took place on Wednesday evening.



Reuters