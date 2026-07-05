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Official media: Maritime trade between Qatar and Iran resumes
Middle East News
05-07-2026 | 07:13
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Official media: Maritime trade between Qatar and Iran resumes
Maritime trade between Iran and Qatar has resumed after a roughly five-month suspension, Iran’s commercial attaché in Doha tells state media.
Abbas Abdolkhani says shipping between Iran’s Dayyer port and Qatar’s Al Ruwais port resumed following coordination between the Iranian embassy in Doha and Qatari authorities.
Reuters
Middle East News
media:
Maritime
trade
between
Qatar
resumes
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